Minimal impacts expected locally from Dorian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of your Monday, a few showers and storms are possible for areas east of I-75. Tonight, clearing skies with lows in the low to mid 70s. Mainly dry and mostly sunny for our Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. There’s a slight 20% chance of showers and storms for areas east of I-75.
We’ll see minimal impacts from Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday as it passes to our east. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible and up to one inch of rain is possible for areas east of I-75. Areas west of I-75 could see wind gusts up to 25 mph and less than one inch of rain
Dry and hot for the rest of the 7 day period. Mid to upper 90s and plenty of sun all the way into early next week.
