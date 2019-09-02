Ga. Governor Brian Kemp issues mandatory evacuation for multiple coastal counties

The Evacuation Assembly Area will open at the Savannah Civic Center at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to assist people that cannot evacuate themselves from Chatham County. People can take a Chatham Area Transit (CAT) bus to the Civic Center free of charge starting 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Citizens will be transported from the EAA to an inland county shelter via a charter bus.