Drier and eventually hotter weather takes over. Winds peak Wednesday with Dorian’s pass to our east. Winds range from 15 mph west to 30 mph east. Up to 1 inch of rain is possible east of I-75 Wednesday. Highs in the lower 90s early this week warm to the mid to upper 90s late this week and last into the weekend. Lows cool some from the lower/mid 70s to the upper 60s/near 70. First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman