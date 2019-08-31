Scattered showers/storms return Saturday afternoon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’ll start off in the low 70s Saturday morning under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms return to South Georgia by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 80s.
Slightly lower rain chances greet us on Sunday with highs near 90° under partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are likely on Labor Day with highs near 90°.
Next week’s forecast for mid to late week is all dependent on the track, timing and intensity of Hurricane Dorian. Right now, it looks like areas along and east of I-75 will see the highest impacts (higher rain totals & higher winds). The farther west the center of circulation tracks, the higher the impacts. We’re closely watching the Wednesday-Thursday time frame for potential impacts in our region.
As of Saturday night, a majority of the forecast models showed the storm tracking just inland or offshore in the Atlantic Ocean.
Stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend. As of right now, we don’t expect major impacts here in Southwest Georgia.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.