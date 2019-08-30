Wild Adventures to host food drive for Labor Day

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park is hosting a food drive while offering something to do for Labor Day.
Starting Saturday through Monday, they’re offering “Buy One, Get One Free” admission with a food donation.
Spokesperson Adam Floyd said they’re also offering free admission to first responders with a valid employee ID or paystub.
“First responders are very important to us. They are always working hard. It’s a very tough job, at a moments notice to make sure we’re safe and protected. It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community by giving them a fun day to relax and have a good time," said Floyd.
Floyd said they do this for first responders every Labor Day weekend.
He also shared that the food donations are to make sure the local food pantry is well stocked going into the holiday season.
All food donations should be at least $10 in value.
