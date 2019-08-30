Week 2: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Week one is in the books for high school football and now it’s time to kick off another week of team rivalry.
The Game of the Week takes rivalry to another level as Fitzgerald and Irwin County go head to head for the 66th time. While Fitzgerald has more wins with a 44-18 run against Irwin, the Indians had their first win against the Hurricanes since 1999 last year. Will they be able to get another 'W' under their belt this year or will Fitzgerald reclaim their title? Find out tonight as WALB News 10′s John Barron and Paige Dauer bring you highlights and final scores from their head to head battle on the gridiron on WALB News 10 at 11.
You can also get live score updates on the WALB Sports Twitter page.
- Fitzgerald @ Irwin County
- Champagnat Catholic @ Lowndes
- Tift County @ Valdosta
- Salem @ Coffee
- Life Christian Academy @ Lee County
- Bainbridge @ Cairo
- Thomasville @ Thomas County Central
- Americus-Sumter @ Dougherty
- Cook @ Turner County
- West Laurens @ Crisp County
- Monroe @ Terrell County
- Worth County @ Dooly County
- Atkinson County @ Berrien
- Early County @ Miller County
- Calhoun County @ Schley County
- Randolph-Clay @ Pelham
- Westwood @ Pataula Charter
- Brookwood @ Lafayette
- Deerfield-Windsor @ Westfield
- Southland @ Southwest Ga
- Terrell Academy @ Tiftarea
- Frederica @ Valwood
- Calvary Christian @ Georgia Christian
- Lafayette Christian @ Sherwood
- Crisp Academy @ Rock Springs Christian
