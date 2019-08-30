Week 2: Friday night football scores and schedules

The Game of the Week takes rivalry to another level as Fitzgerald and Irwin County go head to head for the 66th time. While Fitzgerald has more wins with a 44-18 run against Irwin, the Indians had their first win against the Hurricanes since 1999 last year. Will they be able to get another 'W' under their belt this year or will Fitzgerald reclaim their title? Find out tonight as WALB News 10′s John Barron and Paige Dauer bring you highlights and final scores from their head to head battle on the gridiron on WALB News 10 at 11.