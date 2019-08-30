Valdosta maintains property taxes with rollback

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People in the City of Valdosta can expect to see little to no changes in the amount they pay in their property taxes this year.
On Wednesday, Valdosta City Council had a meeting and approved the adoption of the 2019 millage rate.
The rates adopted by the city and school system include rollbacks.
The new city-set rate is 7.809 mills, down from 7.916.
The new school system rate is now 16.751, as opposed to last year’s 16.980.
Brenda Smith lives in the city. She said she’s excited to hear about the rollbacks.
“I don’t know who wouldn’t be—anytime we get a decrease. You know we certainly appreciate that and it shows us how much our elected officials are working on our behalf," said Smith.
She shared that she is a retired educator, so she knows how the school system work.
“I am really excited to see that they’re doing that while continuing to advance all of the programming the children in our city need," said Smith.
City Manager, Mark Barber said the same excitement might be shared across the city.
He anticipates this may be the reason no one spoke about impending change at the public hearing.
“We would have loved to see the same amount of participation as we did last year when we were anticipating maybe a millage rate increase. We would love to see that same community engagement, but usually, that is not how it goes," said Barber.
The hearing lasted about five minutes before the council voted for the approval.
Barber said the public hearing for the rollback millage rate went as expected.
City leaders said if the people see any difference, it will be reflected in the tax bills dispersed in the coming months.
