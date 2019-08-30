Valdosta hotels full from Dorian evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A number of hotels in Valdosta are booked with Florida evacuees fleeing Hurricane Dorian.
Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Conference and Comfort Suites are completely booked.
Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information officer, said if people are planning to come to the area, they should have a room secured ahead of time.
Dukes said people should continue to “closely monitor" the weather because South Georgia could see similar conditions to many places in Florida.
County officials said they do welcome evacuees but they caution people to make sure Lowndes County is the best option for them with hotel availability and interstate traffic from Florida.
A Lowes in Valdosta also ran out of generators Wednesday before getting another 192 in. Currently, the store is down to 32 generators. Water is sold out. The store has five gas cans left and weather radios are selling quickly too, managers told WALB.
The Valdosta store also sent 47 generators to the Lowes in Thomasville, many of which are gone.
Emergency shipping is currently in the works, managers said.
