Tracking Hurricane Dorian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine and seasonably warm low 90s this afternoon. Almost a carbon copy Friday as rain stays away.
For the extended holiday period scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. As Dorian moves westward toward the east coast increasing clouds with rain likely across SWGA.
Hurricane Dorian forecast to be a formidable category 4 hurricane with max winds of 130 mph at landfall along the east Florida coast Monday.
Tropical storms conditions are possible across SWGA with strong winds and heavy rain Labor Day. Computer models are indicating a north turn however when and were isn’t known.
South Georgia is in the cone of uncertainty which means all need to prepare and stay updated on Dorian’s track.
