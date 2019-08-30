2 men wanted in other states arrested in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in Lowndes County after a traffic stop led to deputies discovering they were both wanted in other states.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said that James Lockley and Willie Singletary are wanted for several violent armed robberies and carjackings in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
On Tuesday, an LCSO deputy began following a Nissan Altima on Interstate 75 for a tint violation. The car made an abrupt exit and went to a nearby business on Madison Highway while the deputy continued to follow it.
The deputy pulled into a spot, a safe distance from the vehicle, to run the plate. The tag came back registered to a 1998 Ford.
The Altima stayed in the same parking spot for about an hour before a silver Chevrolet Impala pulled in to meet with the driver of the Altima according to LCSO.
Deputies said the Impala also had illegal window tinting.
LCSO said the two vehicles pulled out of the parking lot and the deputy attempted to pull them both over.
Both vehicles crossed the road and stopped at a gas station on Madison Highway, reported deputies. The Altima pulled up to a gas pump while the Impala went around the side of the building and went out of sight for a moment before pulling up to the gas pumps.
Deputies said a female driver was in the Altima and Lockley was driving the Impala.
Officials believe that Singletary was originally driving the Altima, but got out of the vehicle at the first business and joined Lockley in the Impala and the female followed them in the Altima.
Deputies also believe that Singletary got out of the Impala and went into the store when the vehicle went around the building.
During a search of the vehicles, deputies found the correct tags for each vehicle in the trunks and both cars came back stolen.
Deputies said they also recovered a stolen Smith and Wesson, semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun that is believed to have been involved in the armed robberies and carjackings from Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Lockley was arrested and charged with a window tint violation, driving with a suspended license, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen tag.
Singletary was arrested and charged with a window tint violation, driving with a suspended license, giving false name and date of birth, possession of a stolen vehicle and tag as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a stolen firearm found within the trunk.
The female who was driving the Altima was released because deputies determined that she had nothing to do with any of the crimes and had no clue that the vehicles were stolen. Officials said that she had just met one of the males on an on-line dating website and rode with him from her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.
