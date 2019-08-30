Lowndes Co. area at higher risk for power outages

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - With pending severe weather, Lowndes County residents are at a higher risk than normal for losing power.
That’s according to county officials, who said the landscape across the county is already very wet.
County Spokesperson Paige Dukes shared that this means the area is particularly sensitive to heavy wind and rain.
Dukes shared that the county is getting prepared because conditions could lead to trees and power lines down.
“We’re just asking citizens to continue to do the same, to prepare. Take a look at what you would need to sustain your home and or your business and family for several days in the event of power outages," said Dukes.
Dukes said that public works crews have been working hard to address possible hazards, but cannot go onto private property.
She shared that people should spend the weekend trying to address potentially problematic trees and vegetation on their property.
The county also suggests making sure you have plans in place for those sensitive to heat, in case the power does go out.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.