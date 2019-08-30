Georgia law enforcement warning drivers to slow down ahead of the Labor Day holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Labor Day is one of the most traveled holidays with families taking last minute trips to the beach.
With it being the last stretch of the summer, Georgia law enforcement is reminding everyone to have fun, but be safe on the roads.
The biggest thing is to put down your phones while behind the wheel. There were more than 1,500 traffic fatalites in 2018.
Georgia does have a hands-free law and the Governors Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) will be conducting road checks to help keep the roads safe before the holiday.
Over a five-day period, the GOHS is conducting their 28th annual Hands Across the Border traffic enforcement campaign.
This is when Georgia law enforcement joins together with their fellow troopers and deputies in Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee to conduct joint road checks.
“We are all sharing the same message. If you drive drunk, you drive impaired, speed, drive with your cellphones in your hand, or drive without a seat belt, we will stop you and we will take appropriate action,”said Rodger Hayes, director of Law Enforcement Services.
It’s all part of a team effort across state lines to make roads safer for the holiday.
“It lets everybody know whether you’re traveling in Alabama or Georgia, on this side of the state, we are going to be out working. Alabama folks are going to be out working. We are going to be out working here in Georgia," said Powell Harrelson, law enforcement coordinator.
GOHS said the biggest issue they are running into is distracted drivers, folks refusing to put down their phones while behind the wheel.
In Georgia if your cell phone is found anywhere on your body, you will be issued a citation.
“You can ride just about any rode and see somebody with that phone in their hand or now trying to hide it. They will be looking down at it so it makes it even worse. They are trying to hide from us, but they are actually making it more dangerous on themselves,”said Hayes.
Hands Across the Border has been around since 1991 with the goal of getting dangerous drivers off the roads.
There were more than 300 alcohol related fatalities in 2018.
With an already busy weekend ahead, law enforcement said the recent active weather is putting an extra load on them so they’re advising everyone to slow down.
“What will compound it a little bit this weekend is the potential of the storm of hurricane Dorian, because there will be more traffic on the highways in Georgia and Florida and we hope that people would just be patient a little bit, and take a little more time to get where they need to be,”said Hayes.
