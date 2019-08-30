A Fantastic Friday with cool morning and toasty warm afternoon in the lower 90s. Humidity levels will be low Today and then quickly rise. Good rain chances return Saturday afternoon. Those rain chances ease into Labor Day. Dorian is forecast to pass across Southeast GA mid to late week. In Albany we will breezy conditions and some shower. Our far eastern counties could experience Tropical Storm conditions and rain totals approaching 6".
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
