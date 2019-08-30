Coastal Plain host 6th annual volunteer fair

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in the Tift County area and wonder what you could do to help out in your community, Thursday was the day.
The Coastal Plain Court Appointed Special Advocates, Inc. is having their sixth annual non-profit organization fair. They say this is their way of bringing all of what the community has to offer to the public’s attention and giving them the opportunity to participate.
Advocacy coordinator Julie Mitcham says the public is invited.
“It’s just a great time for you to learn how you can give back to your community. I feel like it speaks a lot for you as a person to give back your time and your energy towards a greater purpose," Mitcham said.
The event fair happened at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center facility.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.