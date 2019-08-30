Clinch Co. Emergency Management prepares for possible storm

CLINCH CO., Ga. (WALB) - All across the region, local leaders and first responders are preparing for Hurricane Dorian’s projected path along the east coast of Florida.
We spoke with the Clinch County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director who says right now they’re monitoring the storm closely, ready to jump into action at a moment’s notice.
Emergency Management said they’re in the process of meeting with other county department heads.
EMA Director, Will Joyce, said the group is being careful not to take any premature action.
He said they’re making sure first-responding agencies have crews and equipment prepared just in case.
The director said that should the hurricane continue on its path, the next step is set up additional shelters.
“If need be, I will talk to local churches about opening the shelters. If a shelter is set up in Homerville, it will be more of a Good Samaritan shelter that the churches open if the church opens," said Joyce.
Joyce said they do not want to make churches take their volunteers away from their families, if it’s not yet necessary.
He said while they continue to monitor the storm, it is a good time for people to make sure they’re prepared at home as well.
Don’t wait until the last minute.
They suggest buying items bottled drinking water, batteries, and flashlights just in case of an emergency.
Joyce said it’s important to be prepared for the worst, while hoping for the best.
He said while shopping for supplies for you and your family, it’s best not to overdo it.
“I mean if you just go out and buy an overabundance of bread and you don’t need it for this storm then you don’t use it and you throw it away. You know, your neighbor could’ve used it, had you not bought it all up and you wound up wasting it," said Joyce.
He also suggested specifically buying non-perishable food items just in case.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.