APD offers Labor Day weekend safety tips

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Roads and airports will be busy starting Friday, as millions of Americans have plans to travel for the Labor Day weekend.
With all the fun to be had this weekend, officials here in Southwest Georgia want to make sure everyone is staying safe.
Lt. William Dowdell with the Albany Police Department (APD) wants to remind everyone that drinking and driving is never allowed.
He also says you need to make sure that you have a plan in place for how you will be getting home if you do decide to drink.
He stresses the importance of making sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.
If you’re driving your vehicle this weekend, you can keep from being distracted by keeping your phone out of your hand, it’s a violation of law of course, and let a passenger control the GPS, so you can your focus on the road.
“Whether you’re leaving out of town or you’re having what we refer to as a ‘staycation,’ where you are staying in town. Enjoy the amenities, obey all the laws. We are going to be out looking and the ones causing the problems are going to be the first ones to be addressed," says Lieutenant Dowdell.
The lieutenant wants everyone to remember law enforcement will be patrolling all weekend-- and it’s not to ruin anyone’s fun, but to keep you safe.
