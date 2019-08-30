Albany man convicted of murder killed in state prison

FORSYTH, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards are investigating the death of a convicted Albany man at Smith State Prison in Glennville as a suspected homicide.
Agents said they believe Shacoby Seay died as a result of injuries during an altercation involving another inmate on Aug. 29.
Seay was sentenced to life in the death of LaShelton Standford after a fight on Valentine’s Day in 2010.
He was sentenced to life along with four other men in 2013.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.