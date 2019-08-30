Albany crews stack warehouse full of supplies ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Crews have spent the past week preparing for Hurricane Dorian.
Teams will be on standby all weekend, ready to go if and when they’re needed.
A huge warehouse is stacked and well organized with wires and any other supplies the crews may need. In the event of any natural disaster, they go into the warehouse, grab what they need and go.
Albany may be all too familiar with natural disasters.
The most recent: October’s Hurricane Michael.
“We know what we need to do, what needs to happen,” Monique Broughton Knight, City of Albany spokesperson, said.
The only benefit of weathering a storm, you can better prepare for the next one. Which is exactly what city crews are doing, with the possibility of Hurricane Dorian hitting South Georgia, less than a year after the last hurricane.
“We’ve cleaned over 180 catch basins to make sure the storm water is flowing, trying to reduce the flooding,” said Broughton Knight.
The first step is making sure the warehouse is full of any and all material crews could possibly need, like wires, light bulbs and sewer lines.
“We’ve also been pumping the holding ponds as low as we can get them," Broughton Knight said. "So there’s a lot of preparation going on and we’ve definitely been preparing all week.”
The linemen have checklists with everything that has to be on their trucks. They’ve learned over the years, the gear has to be stacked and organized, so the teams can get in and out as quickly as possible.
City crews are on standby now.
WALB’s First Alert Weather Team is working to determine Dorian’s possible affects on South Georgia, but with Albany’s track record for storms, city teams aren’t taking any chances.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure everybody stays safe,” Broughton Knight said.
The city spokesperson wants to remind you to continuously check the city’s Facebook page this weekend for updates regarding the storm.
