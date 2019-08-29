Wiregrass Technical College expands to deal with overflow

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Wiregrass Technical College is expanding because of an overflow of students in one specific department.
On Wednesday, the Coffee County campus hosted a ribbon cutting for its brand new mobile welding lab.
Shawn Utley, the executive vice president of Wiregrass, said the space was provided by the Technical College System of Georgia.
He said that the lab was necessary because the welding program is so successful.
“Probably one of the worst graduation rates we have in the college is in our welding program because a lot of our students get hired and get a good paying job before they graduate, so they go to work and come back to us when they can," said Utley.
Utley said the mobile lab includes all the components of their stationary welding classrooms and then some. He said that students have already started using the facility.
Utley also said that they’re in the process of acquiring funding to expand their current campus space.
