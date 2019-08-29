Valdosta homicide suspects arrested

August 29, 2019 at 12:20 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 12:20 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were arrested in a Valdosta homicide that happened in May.

Dashay March and Whitlee Seagram were arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Billy Belle, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 20, Belle was found deceased by his co-workers at his home on Harter Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said his death was immediately investigated as a homicide.

Based on information learned through the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for March and Seagram, according to the sheriff’s office.

March was previously arrested on unrelated charges and was taken to Lowndes County Jail.

Seagram was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida and is awaiting transport back to Lowndes County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowndes County Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 671-2950.

