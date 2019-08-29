Valdosta homicide suspects arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were arrested in a Valdosta homicide that happened in May.
Dashay March and Whitlee Seagram were arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Billy Belle, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said his death was immediately investigated as a homicide.
Based on information learned through the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for March and Seagram, according to the sheriff’s office.
March was previously arrested on unrelated charges and was taken to Lowndes County Jail.
Seagram was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida and is awaiting transport back to Lowndes County.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowndes County Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 671-2950.
