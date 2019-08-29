Valdosta approves rollback millage rate

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta has approved its 2019 millage rate.
Wednesday evening, the city council held a public hearing to discuss the newly proposed property tax rate.
The newly adopted rate is the result of a rollback to 7.809 mills from 7.916 mills.
City Manager Mark Barber said the change could mean a small decrease in some residents’ property tax bill.
“We’re reducing the taxes so I think that’s always a popular thing among citizens, but what we will work hard on in the next 12 months is to grow our digest because that’s the only way we can keep our property taxes low," said Barber.
Barber put the change into context. He said if a person has a piece of property valued at about $200,000, this may mean about an $8 difference from last year.
Barber said that the city has some reserve to maintain the current general tax fund.
