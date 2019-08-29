UGA Tifton campus unleashes ‘Lady’ bulldog

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Tifton, then you might have seen decked out University of Georgia bulldogs in all types of gear.
The city has a new addition to the list of statues and this time it’s a girl.
This will be the tenth addition and officials said there are more to come.
University of Georgia’s Admission Counselor Katie Murray said this allows people in Tift County to know that there is a campus in Tifton as well as showing UGA Pride.
“Here with us today we have, ‘Lady.’ This is the first female dog to be unleashed in the Tifton community. She is actually the tenth dog. These dogs have been sponsored by different businesses in our community and it is an initiative put on by our students to bring community awareness to the University of Georgia,” said Murray.
Murray said the bulldogs can be seen all around the city and if you are a business owner and want one outside of your business, you can call her at (229) 386-3077.
