THURSDAY’S FORECAST: Mainly dry and plenty of sun

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful blue skies are expected Thursday with highs warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances today are near 0%. Friday will feature very similar weather. Plenty of sun is expected with highs near 90°. Rain chances are near 10%. More typical rain chances return for the upcoming weekend.
Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast with cooler high temperatures. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to near 90°.
Into early next week, all eyes will be on Dorian. It is too early to know the exact track and intensity at this time. All of South Georgia should prepare for some impacts from the storm. There is still too much disagreement in the weather models to say where the center of the storm will track after Labor Day. Stay with us for the latest information on-air, online and on the free First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.