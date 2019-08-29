Sand bags available Friday for Thomas Co. residents

By Jordan Barela | August 29, 2019 at 12:48 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 12:48 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With Hurricane Dorian’s unexpected path to Florida and possibly Georgia, Thomas County is ensuring residents are prepared.

The county is making sand bags available ahead of the possible storm.

Thomas County will provide the bags, sand and shovels.

There is a five bag limit per household and residents are required to fill the bags themselves.

Thomas County residents can pick up bags from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The locations are:

  • Sunset Fire Station, 244 County Farm Road, Thomasville, GA 31757
  • Woodruff Farm Road (Sunset) Collection Site, 1433 Woodruff Farm Road, Thomasville, GA 31757
  • Dillon Road Collection Site, 4265 Dillon Road, Thomasville, GA 31757
  • Stewart Road Collection Site, 142 Stewart Road, Thomasville, GA 31792
  • Hansell Road Collection Site, 27 Hansell Road, Meigs, GA 31765

