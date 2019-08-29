Phoebe creates hundreds of new jobs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is expanding its workforce.
The hospital system said in a release that its new budget includes funding for 207 new jobs.
Phoebe officials said the new jobs bring its estimated 2020 employment to 4,539, which is a 4.8 percent increase from 2019.
“We’re fortunate that our volunteer board members and our leadership team have managed Phoebe’s finances extremely well over the years," Scott Steiner, Phoebe president and CEO, said. “Because of that fiscal responsibility, we are in a position to invest more in our people, programs and facilities to improve the level of care we are able to provide the people of southwest Georgia.”
The new jobs are across Phoebe’s health system, officials said.
“Many of the services we are expanding or adding address gaps in our communities or target underserved populations," Steiner said. “Our primary goal with this job growth is to improve access to quality care for people throughout southwest Georgia, so they don’t have travel far from home to get the healthcare they need.”
Phoebe’s budget for the 2020 fiscal year also includes investments in current employees, including $4.6 million in pay increases, officials said.
