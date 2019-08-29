Lee Co. Commission chairman: ‘The county made no mistakes’ in rehiring Fire Chief David Forrester

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Commission chairman said “the county made no mistakes” in the firing and rehiring of Fire Chief David Forrester.
Open record documents WALB News 10 obtained reveal county supervisors terminated Forrester for being untruthful.
But then commissioners rehired him.
Concerned residents used social media to bring back up Chief David Forrester’s 1989 federal conviction for distribution of narcotics.
On Wednesday, the Billy Mathis, the commission chairman, said there’s nothing the county needs to do differently.
But some believe shades of gray still swarm Lee County when it comes to the firing and rehiring of Chief David Forrester.
“I just thought it was the best interest of the county,” was one response from Mathis.
But it doesn't tell the whole story.
Documents show Forrester gave county leaders information that he claimed would pardon his past offense of narcotic sale distribution.
This is what Forrester gave supervisors when questioned.
This is the original document which led county managers to say Forrester had “not been truthful to us,” and that he “attempted to mislead us.”
WALB News 10′s Marilyn Parker asked Mathis was that missing piece enough for termination.
“Our personnel policy says that the first infraction should be a three-day suspension and that’s what we did. That was Mr. Forrester’s very first infraction,” said Mathis.
A document from the county shows Forrester was reprimanded back in April after being found in violation from a section of its personnel policy.
That same section, documents show, is what the county terminated him for last month.
“All of us make mistakes in our life, most of us deserve a second chance. That’s why I made the decision I made,” said Mathis.
Mathis said the county made no mistakes in this matter.
“There is nothing we need to do differently, nobody made any mistakes,” Mathis said.
In Forrester's rehiring, the county agreed to suspend him for three days as opposed to his termination.
The release states that Forrester would receive back pay from the days he was terminated, excluding the three-day suspension.
WALB reached out to Forrester’s attorneys who said they couldn’t speak with us Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.