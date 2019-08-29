Judge allows Brooks Co. landowners to file petition challenging second solar facility

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County Superior Court judge has allowed a group of Brooks County landowners to file a petition to challenge a zoning permit for a solar site.
Judge Richard Cowart signed a writ of certiorari that will allow the group to challenge a special exception zoning permit granted by the Brooks County Board of Commissioners.
The permit would allow Quitman II Solar to construct a 1,7000 acre solar site in the agriculturally zoned area of Brooks County.
The landowners are challenging the commission’s decision on several grounds:
- Due process claims arising out of how the public hearing was held.
- Violations of the local ordinances related to the “spot” zoning of the site.
- Violations of adhering to the comprehensive growth plan previously passed by the board as it’s official position on growth.
“The board’s decision was contrary to the State of Georgia proposed model solar ordinance, which specifically states, ‘First and foremost, site solar energy systems to avoid clear-cutting forests entirely,’" the petition states. “This project as approved by the Board will result in clear-cutting large portions of upland forests on the 1,700 Acre Miami Plantation. The Special Exception approval constitutes ‘spot zoning.’ This special exception zoning decision is invalid because it is not in accordance with the county’s officially adopted comprehensive plan. It is a land use classification totally different from that of the surrounding area (agricultural), for the benefit of the owner of such property and to the detriment of other neighboring owners in Brooks County."
