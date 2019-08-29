Judge allows Brooks Co. landowners to file petition challenging second solar facility

“The board’s decision was contrary to the State of Georgia proposed model solar ordinance, which specifically states, ‘First and foremost, site solar energy systems to avoid clear-cutting forests entirely,’" the petition states. “This project as approved by the Board will result in clear-cutting large portions of upland forests on the 1,700 Acre Miami Plantation. The Special Exception approval constitutes ‘spot zoning.’ This special exception zoning decision is invalid because it is not in accordance with the county’s officially adopted comprehensive plan. It is a land use classification totally different from that of the surrounding area (agricultural), for the benefit of the owner of such property and to the detriment of other neighboring owners in Brooks County."