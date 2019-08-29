'He was the laughter of this family’: Family devastated by man’s death in downtown Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Zenas Davis’ family is speaking out for the first time after he was shot and killed last week.
Wednesday made one week since he passed away.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson, spoke exclusively to his family via FaceTime because they all live in other states across the country.
Davis’ family said he moved to Albany from the Dayton, Ohio area because of his fiancée. She has family in this area while his family is mainly in his hometown.
Loved ones said they never imagined something like this would happen.
“The mother has been telling him that he’s still at work because she doesn’t know how to break the news to him that he’s not coming home anymore,” said Kriystauhl Fitchett, Davis’ aunt.
Davis’ four children are now without their father.
A pain his aunt is struggling with since police said he was shot last Wednesday in downtown Albany.
“This is crazy news for the family. We are all broken and devastated. It’s just crazy,” said Fitchett.
Fitchett said it’s so painful that his kids are still unaware that their father is dead.
“Leah’s birthday was Friday. We didn’t want her suffering the thought that her daddy was shot, two days before, three days before her birthday,” said Fitchett.
Albany police said Davis was shot multiple times by his employer, Jazzy Huff.
Huff removed Davis from a job site, the two came back to the Candy Room, exchanged words and that’s when police said Davis was shot.
“He worked. He was not in the streets, he was not homeless, he was not a bum,” said Fitchett.
She said he did everything he could to provide for his fiancée and children.
Three days before he died, Fitchett said he called her about a pay dilemma.
“He was asking what to do to try to get his money from his employer because he wouldn’t pay him,” said Fitchett.
She said his biggest objective was giving his daughter skates for her ninth birthday, just to make her dreams come true.
“A lovable person, a giving person. In my mind, I will always know him as big baby because he always loved his hugs,” said Fitchett.
Now, Davis’ family is left grieving as the glue to their family is gone forever.
“He was the laughter of this family. One of the biggest comedians. He would make you laugh in the midst of your tears. We’re going to miss that! We’re going to miss that,” said Fitchett.
Family members in other states are making funeral plans for Davis and they’re asking for the assistance of anyone willing to help with some of the expenses.
WALB was told that Davis didn’t have life insurance and any help will support the transportation of his body to his hometown. He was born and raised in Huber Heights, Ohio (right outside of Dayton).
The family is asking for $15,000 to support all expenses and the immediate needs of his four children.
Donations will provide transportation for his fiancée and children to travel from Albany, Georgia to Dayton, Ohio for the funeral service.
“We’re dealing with two funeral homes, a grave site and then the fact that his fiancée and children are there in Albany, Georgia. We certainly wouldn’t want to have a funeral without having her there. So we’re trying to get funds to help them get there as well,” said Fitchett.
If you would like to help the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.
The funeral will be held on Monday, September 16, at Grace Community Church.
The viewing will start at 10 a.m. and the service will start at 11 a.m.
