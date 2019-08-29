Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency in several coastal Ga. counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for several counties in Georgia ahead of any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
Gov. Kemp tweeted the information Thursday afternoon.
The counties included in the declaration are Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne.
A state of emergency starts the process of making more resources available for preparations, response and recovery.
The declaration also makes OCGA 10-1-393.4 in effect, which prohibits price gouging in the selecting counties.
“I want to urge our citizens to be ready to move very quickly," Gov. Kemp said. "We still don’t know a lot about the initial or the path that the storm will take. We should know more in the next 24 hours. There’s a lot of moving parts right now that our counterparts in Florida are dealing with, and then we’re also preparing as well for whatever happens.”
Gov. Kemp also signed an executive order to temporarily suspend federal rules and regulations which limit the hours that operators of commercial vehicles may drive. This is to help supply fuel, emergency supplies, and food across the state.
