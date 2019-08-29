GDOT prepares for possible severe weather with Hurricane Dorian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said it’s easing traffic congestion statewide in preparation of severe weather this weekend.
GDOT is suspending interstate highway construction-related lane closures starting at 12 p.m. Friday, August 30 until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3.
As Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen and travel towards Florida, Georgia officials said they are watching and preparing for the potential impact it could have on Georgia.
This includes heavy rain and flooding in south and central Georgia, as well as potential evacuees from Florida.
GDOT said it has Special Response Teams ready to deploy for hurricane preparation and cleanup in each region of the state.
Also, Bridge Inspection teams are ready to monitor the potential need for bridge closures in coastal Georgia.
