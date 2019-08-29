Forrester Parkway Extension project in Lee Co. moves forward

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County road project that will impact hundreds is seeing progress.
County leaders said they are in the works of acquiring right of way property for the Forrester Parkway extension project.
Winston Oxford with the Lee County Development Authority hopes to have the second and third phases of the project open by mid-summer next year.
The project is close to the Oakland Library near Highway 82.
Oxford said the new road would cut down on drive-time for nearby residents and encourage economic development.
“It’s for the purpose of cutting drive times for some of over 600 new residents that live in that area,” said Oxford.
The Greystone at Oakland community and surrounding homes could see the greatest impact.
Oxford said SPLOST and the state are helping fund the project. He said it could also cut down on drive times to the upcoming medical center and any commercial property around it.
