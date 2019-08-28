Drier air for the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanks to drier air we’ve enjoyed more sunshine across SWGA. Staying dry and not as humid the rest of the week. Near average temperatures hold with lows around 70 and highs low 90.
Wetter weather returns for the extended holiday period. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely into next week.
As hurricane Dorian moves northwest into the Atlantic it’s projected to become a major category 3 storm and keep that intensity upon landfall along the east coast. Potential landfall along the Georgia or Florida coast with possibly a second landfall along the Gulf Coast. Tropical storm force winds and heavy rain are possible across SWGA! Uncertainty remains on the projected so stay tuned to updates.
