Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office prepares for hurricane season

CRISP, Co. (WALB) - With hurricane season upon us and Hurricane Dorian intensifying, many families as well as business owners in Crisp County, are getting prepared.
A year ago a business owner’s auto shop roof came off of the building.
“I’m not really sure how it came off but for it to come off and once it came off it just flooded the lobby with water, all the tile pieces came down. You got to keep your head up, your feet up and keep going.” said K&M Auto Parts Store Manager Wayne Mathis.
Mathis said every storm that comes through, he and other business owners come together to rebuild their community and that is what they will do again if the need should arise once again.
With the anniversary of Hurricane Michael being a little over a month away, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is getting prepared as another hurricane heads for land.
“Unfortunately, we have only had one hurricane in my working days here and that was last year and everybody remembers that hurricane well,” said Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.
Sheriff Billy Hancock, who also serves as the EMA Director for Crisp County, wants everyone in the county to be prepared for the coming days.
“There are a lot of possibilities right now. The storm is far out that there are numerous things that could happen. It could turn and go away, it could strike Florida,” explained Hancock.
Hancock said there are tools and equipment families can come and use for severe weather preparations.
“We want people to know we still have a few weather radios that we can give out,” said Hancock.
Hancock said families should always be prepared.
“We have a sample kit here that tells people some of the things they want to put in it. They want to put batteries, water, gloves and first aid kit and medication in it,” explained Hancock.
People living in Cordele said a generator is all they need for bad weather.
“If the generator is not wired properly into the house, and you bring it inside, you have to worry about carbon monoxide,” said Hancock.
Mathis told WALB News 10 what he does to make sure he stays prepared.
“If it turns to be the worst, we just make sure we have everything anchored down and put up. No loose stuff in the parking lot that could knock a window out. The only thing you can do is be aware of everything, keep your eyes on the weather,” said Mathis.
Mathis said that with every storm that hits, he continues to get back up and rebuild if his store is damaged.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.