Caught on camera: Thief steals out of Dougherty Co. yard, gets away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) --Dougherty County Police (DCP) needs your help identifying a man who stole lawn equipment out of someone’s yard.
A home was burglarized by an unknown person, but thanks to a neighbor, they were able to catch the suspect in action using a phone.
The video released by police may look like an average person, packing up their car to leave home for the day.
But DCP officials said something else went down instead.
“There was a theft out of a person’s yard of lawn equipment,” David Flick, Dougherty County Police detective, said.
Police said a victim on the 300 block of Byron Plantation Road, went inside their home and in just a few minutes, the mischief happened.
“It was a crime of opportunity. Somebody driving by and just happened to see lawn equipment,” said Flick.
A four-door silver car pulled up in the victim’s long driveway.
A man hopped out the passenger side and took a weed-eater and two trimmers.
But, police said the suspect failed to realize someone was watching the entire time.
“The neighbor happened to look outside,” said Flick.
They pulled out their phone and recorded the suspect taking $1,400 worth of items, and then drive away like nothing happened.
Police need help identifying the suspect and the gateaway car.
“It’s unique type of vehicle because it got small tail lenses in the back and it also has black rims,” Flick added.
Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Area CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
