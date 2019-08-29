2 arrested for child molestation in Thomas Co.

THOMAS CO., Ga. (WALB) - A couple was arrested Saturday night after an altercation broke out in their home that deputies said led to aggravated assault and child molestation charges.
Janice and Curtis Floyd were drinking around their 20-year-old and 4-year-old sons when Janice proceeded to perform a sexual act on Curtis, according to Tim Watkins with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
Later, an argument broke out between Janice and the 20-year-old that led to the son being choked, according to Watkins.
Watkins said Janice then pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the son in the eye, but it hit his nose.
Curtis tried to help the son and Janice stabbed Curtis in the arm, hitting an artery, Watkins reported.
Janice has been charged with:
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Possession of a knife during the commission of a crime
- Child molestation (performing sexual acts in front of a minor)
Curtis has been charged with:
- Child molestation (performing sexual acts in front of a minor)
Both were taken to the Thomas County Jail.
The 20-year-old son was taken to a hospital in Tallahassee and is recovering.
Curtis’ injury required six units of blood once he arrived at the hospital, and is also recovering.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.