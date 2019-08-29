Albany group leaders look to community for support to push basketball program, curb violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As recent violent crimes still send shock waves to many in Albany, community leaders are trying to give kids affordable alternatives to stay involved with positive activities.
The basketball program is aiming to expand its efforts, but needs your help.
As a response to all of the crime, community leaders said they’re trying to teach kids how to put a basketball in their hands and take guns out of it.
The Albany 229ers Basketball Program has been around for close to four years, but now organizers want to bring in more kids.
“We’re using basketball to try to bring kids in and once we get the kids, we can start giving them other areas in stuff they need,” said Coach Michael Roberts, the founder of the Albany 229ers.
Roberts has been working with two other teams called the Georgia Buckets and Jumper Life. They’re trying to target all children in second through 12th grades, especially those in low income areas.
Together they’re developing the Albany Sports Academy as a new initiative.
Leaders are even going door to door to ensure kids utilize the outlet.
“They got to have something else to do, so what we trying to do with our program is not give kids time to get in trouble,” said Roberts.
Now they need the community’s help to sponsor kids, hold after-school programs and much more.
They’re also looking to start football and dodgeball leagues under the new initiative.
“I’m in it to help these kids get off the street and curb the violence. I want them to pick up the basketball,” said Roberts.
Roberts said city commissioners and other leaders are supporting the program.
If you would like to support the program, you can Cash App the organization at 229ers or call (229) 809-6608.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.