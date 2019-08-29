Albany-Dougherty NAACP branch re-established

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Community leaders re-established the Albany-Dougherty branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
The Albany Civil Rights Institute hosted an election ceremony earlier this week.
The steering committee elected the youngest president in branch history, Albany State University student Kiara Jackson.
The committee also elected a diverse executive committee: Velma Robinson as vice president, Amna Farooqi as 2nd vice president, Dr. Joshua Nelson as 3rd vice president and Princess Brownlee as secretary. The rest of the committee members are Sherrell Byrd, Matthew Stanley, Mary Green, Angela Hines, Rhonda Hines and Sabrina Owens Hayes.
The re-establishment of the branch also commemorated 400 years since the day the first documented Africans were brought to America.
