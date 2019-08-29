ABAC becomes first dining hall in the state to partner with Georgia Grown services

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With South Georgia being one of the places that value agriculture, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) set the standards by giving their students Georgia-raised products.
“People want to buy from a known supplier," Gary Black, Commissioner of Georgia Grown said.
Many city leaders and legislative members all came out to witness the beginning of what many say is a step in the right direction.
“We are an agriculture institution. A large portion of our students come from rural parts of the state, many actually come from Agriculture backgrounds. As we thought about it we said if we can’t promote eating Georgia Grown then who can,” ABAC President, David Bridges said.
Commissioner of Georgia Grown Gary Black shares that the Georgia Grown brand is more than just meats and produce.
“It represents jobs, this brand represents family activity whether it’s farm or forest or value-added business along the way,” Black explains.
Students expressed gratitude as well as an appreciation for the new dining hall food service.
“I think it is really great for students, especially someone from out of state. This is a great opportunity to experience Georgia Grown Products. But I think this is really great for students here to experience something new,” Loren Lindler, a student said.
“It’s on campus I don’t have to leave campus, and it helps that it’s nutritious and delicious and it’s right here. I don’t have to leave campus and go to a fast-food restaurant, I have this healthy option to eat right here on campus,” a student, Landon Rowe, told us.
President Bridges says this idea came to him in July of last year.
“We find that so many people never give a thought to where their food, fiber, and shelter comes from. So this is an opportunity to remind students every day to appreciate where their food comes from,” Bridges said.
Commissioner Black wants other schools to follow suit.
