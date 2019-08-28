What issues Albany Ward 4 community is looking to be addressed in Nov. election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - November is still a few months away, but Albany voters said they know exactly what they want in a city commission candidate.
WALB News 10 spent Tuesday talking with neighbors in the Ward 4 district.
There are two candidates vying for the Ward 4 seat this year.
Signs yard by yard, one for the incumbent, Roger Marietta and the other for Chad Warbington.
Warbington ran against Marietta once four years ago. Now, he has thrown his name in the election hat once again.
But four years later and the issues people will take with them when they head to the polls have changed.
WALB knocked on doors and spoke with the Ward 4 neighbors who told what their main concerns are, starting with crime. They want to see more police officers and they said obviously, they want less violence.
The next issue was road improvements. They’d like to see the potholes and bumpy roads repaired.
And people in these neighborhoods said streetlights are also important. They said it all circles back to crime and feeling safe walking in their neighborhoods at night.
You can vote in the election for Ward 4 City Commissioner on November 5.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.