South Georgia Technical College campus in Crisp Co. hosts job fair

CRISP, CO. (WALB) - More than 200 people attended South Georgia Technical College’s job fair in Crisp County Tuesday.
Many employers were at the event in hopes of finding potential employees.
Tyson Chicken, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and Waffle House were among the more than 30 employers attending the event.
South Georgia Technical College President John Watford said the job fair is something they do in hopes of increasing the quality of life in Crisp County.
“This is not just for our students, but we opened this up to the whole community for a career fair opportunity where employers can talk to potential employees and hopefully hire some folks,” said Watford.
If you missed your chance to attend, you can still contact South Georgia Technical College’s Career Services at (229) 931-2057.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.