Player of the Week: Cameron Hopkins from Westover

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every week on Wednesday will give us the chance to show off some of the Albany area talent.
One player who stood out above the rest.
As we announce this weeks Player of the Week.
This weeks winner comes from Westover High school.
In their season opener against Cook, quarterback Cameron Hopkins led the offense with 389 passing yards and 4 touchdowns.
Leading them to a 47-16 victory.
Hopkins said the offense looks to continue their success... against Monroe.
“Just trying to be together at the beginning of the game and coming out physical and fast, and beginning to stay that way the whole game,” said Hopkins.
The Patriots will face the Green Tornadoes on September 6th.
