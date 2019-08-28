Man accused of placing explosive device in ex-wife’s car facing federal charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of placing an explosive device in his ex-wife’s car that left her severely injured is now facing federal charges.
Barry Wright has been formally charged with one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device and one count of the use of fire or explosive to commit a felony offense. The complaint was unsealed in U.S. District Court in Savannah on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Each charge carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
A judge dismissed the state’s case Monday at the request of the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office. The request was for an “administrative dismissal” against Wright who has been in jail without bond since his arrest July 10 on the original felony charge of aggravated battery, according to court records.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Wright was still in jail on a hold from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The ATF is investigating the case with the Savannah Police Department, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Wright’s attorney Alex Zipperer was not available Tuesday to comment on the case.
The Savannah Police Department arrested Wright after obtaining a warrant involving the July 2 explosion that injured his ex-wife. The SUV fire started at the intersection of Reynolds Street and Columbus Drive. Witnesses said the driver stopped at a red light, then the SUV burst into flames.
