Lee Co. water well project pushes forward

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County commissioners are staying on top of their ever-growing county.
They’re meeting and discussing a project that involves the creation of a new water well.
Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said this is part of them keeping up with the growth in the southern part of the county. He said those moving into and already living in the southern part of the county will benefit from the new well, but more steps still need to be taken.
"We’re also hopefully gonna acquire a couple of acres to build a new well on for the water system in Lee County so that we can increase the water supply for all the growth that we have in the southern part of the county,” said Mathis.
Mathis didn’t release a time frame for the new well. He believes utility authority staff are already doing engineer work for the well.
