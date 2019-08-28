Lee Co. shows surplus in budget

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County is showing a surplus in its budget, according to Commission Chairman Billy Mathis.
Mathis released this information ahead of Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Although final numbers are not in, Mathis attributes the surplus to good budgeting. He said no services were cut for this to happen
“We did everything that we wanted to do within our budget without cutting any services. We actually increased services most every year, we give employees raises most every year. We do all the things that we budgeted for and still had a surplus,” said Mathis.
