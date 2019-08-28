Kemp holds press conference ahead of Hurricane Dorian

By Jordan Barela | August 28, 2019 at 6:25 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 6:25 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp held a press conference Wednesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s possible path to coastal Florida and possibly coastal Georgia.

Kemp said they will continue to monitor Dorian’s path and have not declared a state of emergency for Georgia.

Kemp said they are weighing evacuation scenarios, including evacuations out of Florida to Georgia.

FIRST ALERT: Dorian to reach Major Hurricane status before landfall early next week along Florida's East Coast and/or Georgia coast.

Kemp said those discussions also include how to handle the “vulnerable populations” such as the elderly, hospital patients and the homeless.

Kemp also encouraged those traveling to Florida for the Labor Day Weekend to be weather aware.

“We’re committed to the safety of Georgia families across the state,” Kemp said.

