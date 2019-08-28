Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful can help you start a community watch program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After recent shootings, many are asking for community watch programs in their neighborhood.
“We’ve got 66 on roll and would like to encourage everybody should have a neighborhood watch in their neighborhood" said Judy Bowles, CEO of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB).
Bowles said that if you live in one of those neighborhoods listed, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful staff can put you in contact with leaders in your community watch program. If you don’t live in one of those communities, she can also help you start a program in yours.
“Come to our office and get the paperwork and you can have your neighborhood watch up and running in one to two weeks," explained Bowles. "I think in all of our neighborhoods, where we have neighborhood watches, where people are involved and they know each other and you have a block captain, you adopt your block, you keep the litter picked up and I think that detours crime and litter accumulation.”
One Albany mother said she has not attended one of the meetings in her neighborhood yet. However, she said she believes more youth should be involved.
Zakeah Young is an Albany resident and said she is on the fence as to whether she believes community watch programs keep her neighborhood safer.
“I think they do, but as far as younger people going to the meetings, it’s not happening. The people that’s 20 years or older, 30 years or older, I just think that If we all come together as one and to just voice our opinion I would feel safer" explained Young.
Young believes those in charge could do more to inform residents about meetings.
One man has been informing his neighbors for 30 years about the community watch program around him.
