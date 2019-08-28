Heroes Among Us: Billy Davis

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Each month, WALB and Montlick and Associates spotlight an active duty man or woman, a veteran, or a fallen hero whose service for our country goes beyond the battleground.
This month, we meet Billy Davis. The former Pelham City Councilman and Navy veteran now serves as vice president for the Mitchell County Food Bank.
However, it's the twists and turns he faced leading up to his community service that make him stand out.
In his more than 20 years in the service, he served in both the Vietnam War and the Cuban Missile Crisis.
The retired sailor recalled one of the times his life was at risk.
"Ash Wednesday storm of 1962, I think that's right, off the coast of Virginia," Davis explained. "We were out there for several days in a superstorm, and almost sunk. It took the paint off the ship and all that."
Thursday at 7 p.m. on WALB ABC, Davis and his wife talk about the battles he faced during his time in the military, and those he continues to face in his personal life.
That’s in this month’s ‘Heroes Among Us’ at 7 p.m. on WALB ABC.
