Former teacher’s lawsuit against Worth Co. School System moves forward

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A lawsuit filed by a former Worth County teacher against the school district is moving forward.
The complaint revolves around former Economics teacher John Tibbetts’ contract, along with other allegations including one against Superintendent Bill Settle.
Tibbetts was working this past school year at Worth County High School.
Tommy Coleman, Worth County School System’s attorney, wasn’t available for comment but we are told he will meet with the school district’s insurance attorney on Thursday.
In the meantime, Tibbetts pointed out, by law, they have 30 days to respond after being served his complaint.
He filed it on July 24.
“At this point, we are waiting on the school system’s answer to the complaint so we expect that sometime next week,” Tibbetts said.
The defendants including Settle, the school system and board members were served in early August.
“It would be nice to move to some resolution and obviously for me in my favor" Tibbetts said.
Tibbetts said he, nor his legal team, have heard from the school system.
WALB is working to verify if any communications between the two parties have been made.
