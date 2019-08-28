Earn a trip to downtown Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Take a trip to downtown Bainbridge for the Art & Wine Walk on Sept. 14!
Attendees can enjoy a variety of wine and hors d’oeuvres during the event, and stroll the area to view the work of local artists at participating businesses.
This prize pack includes armband entry to the Art & Wine Walk, two signature Art & Wine Walk stemless wine glasses, $50 gas card, handmade leather clutch by Edgemon Crockett, T-shirt from Sterling IT Solutions, hand-poured soy candle from The Square, Signature Facial from J. Christine Esthetique, $50 gift card to The Red Dresser.
Be sure to stop by and say hello to these local sponsors at the Downtown Art & Wine Walk in Bainbridge. Local contest sponsors are Historic Downtown Bainbridge, Sterling IT Solutions, The Red Dresser, J. Christine Esthetique, and Edgemon Crockett.
Must be 21 or older to enter, ID must be presented when picking up the prize.
