Drier with warmer 90s

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are winding down early this evening. Clouds linger overnight as lows drop into the low 70s. Not as wet Wednesday as drier air filters into SWGA decreasing rain chances the rest of the week. More sunshine brings warmer 90s back.
This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to summer. Wetter weather returns with scattered showers and thunderstorms holding through Labor Day. Highs drop from the low 90s into the upper 80s next week. Lows hold low-mid 70s.
Watching Dorian as the system could impact SWGA next week. Stay tuned for updates.
